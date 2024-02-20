Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

