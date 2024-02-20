BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $658.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

