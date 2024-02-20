BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 20.3%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) traded down 20.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 225,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 91,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 729,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 227,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

