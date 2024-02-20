BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BB opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
