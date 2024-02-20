BlackLine, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -576.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.