BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $794.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $793.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

