BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

