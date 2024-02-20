Block (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Block by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,497,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,494,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,287,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,534,000 after buying an additional 1,748,508 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

