Boise Cascade (BCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

