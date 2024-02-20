Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 208.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.