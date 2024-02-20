BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lowered by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,699 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

