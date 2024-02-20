BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

