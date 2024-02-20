Branicks Group (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Price Up 10%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Branicks Group Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

