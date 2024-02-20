Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.21. 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Bright Health Group Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group
In other news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $154,740.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Health Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.