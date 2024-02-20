Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.21. 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

In other news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $154,740.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 2,401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

