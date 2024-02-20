Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

