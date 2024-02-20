BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

