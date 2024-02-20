BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.