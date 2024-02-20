BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

BTSG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

About BrightSpring Health Services

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

