BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

BTSG stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

