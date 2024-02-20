Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$12.18

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.