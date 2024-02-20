Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $69.13

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
