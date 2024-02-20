Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $69.13

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

