Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $40.11

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 715,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Genpact stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

About Genpact

)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

