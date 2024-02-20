Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $122.13

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE GDDY opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

