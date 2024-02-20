Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $4.04

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

