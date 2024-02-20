Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $49.11

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $363,813.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,225,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,101 shares of company stock worth $9,368,665. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Intapp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.