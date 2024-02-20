Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) PT at $83.82

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

