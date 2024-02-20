Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $47.00

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 189,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

