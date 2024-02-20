Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $99.22

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

