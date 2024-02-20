Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PYXS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

