Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
PYXS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
