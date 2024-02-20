Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$75.91

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
