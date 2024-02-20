Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $20.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.35. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $20.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.26 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

