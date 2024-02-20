Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.45. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

