Brokers Offer Predictions for Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.