Brokers Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $26.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.17. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $17.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $862.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.08. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

