Brokers Set Expectations for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

