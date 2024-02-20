Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 654,191 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Bunge Global worth $562,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.