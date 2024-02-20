C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) vs. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C3is and Costamare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get C3is alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $3.29 million 1.33 $550,000.00 N/A N/A Costamare $1.51 billion 0.87 $385.75 million $2.95 3.78

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C3is and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Costamare has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.83%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than C3is.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A Costamare 25.26% 11.37% 5.12%

Summary

Costamare beats C3is on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc. engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.