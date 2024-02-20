CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CAE stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,131,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

