Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

CPT opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

