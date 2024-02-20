Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

