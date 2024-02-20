Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

