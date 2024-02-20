Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Camtek updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Trading Up 3.6 %

CAMT opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

