Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Trading Down 0.5%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.0899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

