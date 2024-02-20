Capreit (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

