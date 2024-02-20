Capreit (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.