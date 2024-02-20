Cascades (CAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Cascades Price Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.45 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -104.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.
