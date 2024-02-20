Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Cboe Global Markets worth $257,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

