CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,388,000 after buying an additional 392,252 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.