CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,388,000 after acquiring an additional 392,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

