CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

