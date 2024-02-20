CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

CG Oncology stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last three months.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

